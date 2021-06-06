Police in riot gear enforce new Washington Square Park curfew

Chaos erupted in Washington Square Park on Saturday as NYPD officers tried to enforce a newly-instated 10 p.m. curfew. Police in riot gear clashed with scores of parkgoers who stayed in the Greenwich Village space past deadline. At least 22 people were arrested for unlawful assembly and violation of park rules, according to law enforcement sources. Five cops were injured, the sources said. Video posted on Twitter showed officers forming a line and yelling at people to “move back,” as a public address system warned revelers to voluntarily leave the park or be subject to arrest. Police could then be seen using physical force, including pushing and grabbing, to separate those who formed a human chain in defiance of the command.

