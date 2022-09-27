Despite her own political enemies in Italy denouncing such claims as “absolutely fake news”, the establishment media has doubled down on the claim that relatively straightforward Christian conservative leader Giorgia Meloni is in fact a reincarnation of Italy’s fascist wartime leader.

Not sure what to think of the likely new conservative prime minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni? Worry not! The corporate media has already provided the talking point for you to accept and parrot.

Repeated literally hundreds of times on U.S. and international television in the past 48 hours, nobody on earth can now claim to be ignorant that Italy is backsliding into literal fascism.

Everybody knows that. Except, inconveniently, actual front-line experts on Italian politics. Like Italy’s former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi — a left-leaning globalist who you could absolutely rely on to be as uncharitable about his right-wing opponents as possible — who called this line of attack against Meloni “absolutely fake news”.

If even a literal Italian Prime Minister from the globalist left thinks this is nonsense, you’d expect some moderation from the establishment media. Check out what he told CNN on Monday:

Personally, I was against Giorgia Meloni… we are, and will be, rivals, always… At the same time, I think [Meloni] is not a danger [to] Italian democracy. She is my rival, and we will continue to fight each other, but the idea that now there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news… there is not a danger for fascism in Italy.

