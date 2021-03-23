Alleged Boulder, Colorado shooter Ahmed Al-Issa reportedly had ISIS sympathies, an anonymous White House official said on Tuesday, according to Jack Posobiec.

Screenshots of Al-Issa’s social media pages have also been obtained by The Post Millennial‘s Ian Miles Cheong, prior to the page being deleted. The screenshots show that Al-Issa was a practicing Muslim, aruging against Islamaphobia and for increased acceptance of refugees.

Al-Issa also shared anti-Trump content.

Al-Issa, 21, is in custody and has been accused of killing 10 people, including a police officer, after opening fire inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado Monday afternoon. He has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder.

