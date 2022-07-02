Scottish civil servants have been instructed that biological sex is a “falsehood” which was “set by the medical establishment to reinforce white supremacy and gender oppression”.

The taxpayer-funded LGBTI+ internal staff network of the Scottish Government — a devolved administration roughly equivalent to a state government in the U.S. — was allowed to carry out its ‘Trans 101’ course for civil servants during worktime, promoting what critics described as “highly political and discriminatory material” in comments to The Telegraph.

A ‘trans language primer’ poured particular scorn on so-called TERFs, or Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists, suggesting they should be rechristened as FARTs, or Feminism-Appropriating Ridiculous Transphobes.

“TERFs are transphobes loosely organised into a trans hate group” who have an “obsession with trans people in sports”, the primer asserts.

“While they hate all trans people, they attack trans women especially aggressively as trans woman challenge TERFs’ view of biological essentialism around the identity and experience of womanhood,” it accuses, further alleging that TERFs have an “unhealthy fascination with trans kids and work especially hard to make the lives of trans kids miserable”.

READ MORE