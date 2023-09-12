Scott Smith, father of girl sexually assaulted in Virginia school bathroom by skirt-wearing boy reveals what REALLY sparked scuffle at viral board meeting that saw him dragged off by cops

The father of a girl who was sexually assaulted in the bathroom of her Virginia school by a boy in a skirt has told of his relief at being pardoned by the governor for disorderly conduct – and told of his anger at being charged in the first place.

Scott Smith went viral in June 2021 when he was wrestled to the floor by police and dragged out of a school board meeting over transgender issues.

His daughter had been attacked in the girls’ bathroom, and when he raised the issue, chaos ensued. He was subsequently given a 10-day suspended sentence for disorderly conduct.

On Monday, Smith told Fox News that he was angered not by the school board, but by a ‘radical’ woman at the meeting.

Smith said he called the woman an expletive, and she threatened to ‘ruin’ him via social media. That sparked the scuffle that saw him arrested and charged by a George Soros-backed DA – who was later removed from the case.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pardoned Smith last week for his crimes in the incident.

