California’s highest court overturned Scott Peterson’s death sentence Monday — although it still left the door open for the man who killed his pregnant wife to be executed.

The state Supreme Court balked at the notion that Peterson — who in 2002 murdered wife Laci, 27, to be with his mistress — was wrongfully convicted because of jury bias.

“Peterson contends his trial was flawed for multiple reasons, beginning with the unusual amount of pretrial publicity that surrounded the case,” the court said. “We reject Peterson’s claim that he received an unfair trial as to guilt and thus affirm his convictions for murder.”

Read more at New York Post