Afghanistan security officials announced Saturday a senior al-Qaida commander had been killed in a recent operation in the country’s east.

The Afghan intelligence service said in a tweet that special forces killed al-Qaida’s number two commander for the Indian sub-continent, Abu Muhsin al-Masri, in a recent operation in eastern Ghazni. The National Directorate of Security did not immediately share more details about the operation.

Al-Masri was listed among the most wanted terrorists by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2018.

The U.S. signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward withdrawing American troops from the conflict. U.S. officials said the deal also aimed refocus security efforts on fighting the Islamic State, which is a rival of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The news comes after the death total from suicide attack in Afghanistan’s capital has risen to at least 18 killed and 57 people wounded, including students, the interior ministry said Saturday.

