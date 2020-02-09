Breitbart:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was criticized on Twitter after she said that the “ethos” of the G.I. Bill that gives military personnel the option to go to college for free should be applied to everyone.

“Imagine what it would do for our country and those who live here if we were to take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody—canceling all student debt and making public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted Thursday.

Omar’s tweet came along with an AlterNet piece from Marine veteran Will Fischer, titled “A veteran explains why we need a new version of the G.I. Bill — for everyone.”

Critics on social media immediately pointed out the costs of a “free” education provided by the government, especially pointing out that veterans had to serve their country oftentimes in war to receive that education.