Scoop: Internal State Dept. memo blasts Biden, U.S. policy on Israel-Hamas war

An internal State Department dissent memo accuses President Biden of “spreading misinformation” on the Israel-Hamas war and alleges that Israel is committing “war crimes” in Gaza, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The scathing five-page memo — organized by a junior diplomat who has suggested on social media that Biden’s support of Israel has made him “complicit in genocide” in Gaza — offers a rare look at the raw divisions within the Biden administration over the Israel-Hamas war.

The memo — signed by 100 State Department and USAID employees — urges senior U.S. officials to reassess their policy toward Israel and demand a ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Some of the memo’s language echoes that of progressive activists in the U.S., whose anger and protests over Biden’s handling of the war have rippled through the Democratic Party — and created a new challenge for the president’s 2024 campaign.

Without offering a specific example, the memo accuses Biden of “spreading misinformation in his Oct. 10 speech” supporting Israel, one of the signature addresses of his presidency.

The memo also said that “we strongly recommend that the (U.S. government) advocate for the release of hostages by both Hamas and (Israel)” — citing the “thousands” of Palestinians being held in Israel, including those “without charge.”

Driving the news: The memo, transmitted to the State Department’s policy office on Nov. 3, opens by noting the “recent atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th” — a reference to Hamas’ attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people and ignited the war.

