NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Although many Americans turned their clocks forward an hour over the weekend, these scientists reported they were able to turn back time.

According to a report published in the journal Scientific Reports on Tuesday, a team of physicists was able to reverse time on an IBM quantum computer by a fraction of a second.

The experiment was done by a team of scientists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the U.S. and Switzerland.

“Uncovering the origin of the ‘arrow of time’ remains a fundamental scientific challenge,” the report said.

The experiment challenged the second law of thermodynamics — which states “as energy is transferred or transformed, more and more of it is wasted. It also states that “there is a natural tendency of any isolated system to degenerate into a more disordered state,” as explained by Live Science.

A majority of the laws of physics — like the second, primarily considered in the experiment — do not differentiate between the past and future, as explained in Science X. However, the scientists said the experiment where they “reversed time” show these laws can be violated.

For example, if two pool balls colliding was recorded, the same law would explain the balls colliding and rebounding off one another if the video was played normally and in reverse.