With Memorial Day approaching, beaches are reopening. Cities are letting restaurants seat people outside and closing streets to encourage foot traffic. Many parks are also letting people back in. a group of people playing frisbee in a park© Provided by NBC News Stay-at-home orders have been eased in many cities across the United States this week just as temperatures are warming up for the holiday weekend. And many of the changes have a distinct feature: they allow for outdoor activities. These developments come as growing scientific consensus around the spread of the coronavirus has given the OK for people to be outdoors but with some very important caveats. Still, they’re balanced by concern that people will view the changes as a license to ignore other recommendations such as social distancing and wearing masks. “Based on the data that is emerging, the risk of transmission outside — especially while practicing social distancing — is almost negligible,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician and associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto in Canada. “It seems to be a low risk setting, but that doesn’t mean there is no risk.”

