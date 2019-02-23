THE DAILY STAR:

The study noted: ”The fall of the Roman Empire, and the equally (if not more) advanced Han, Mauryan, and Gupta Empires, as well as so many advanced Mesopotamian Empires, are all testimony to the fact that advanced, sophisticated, complex, and creative civilizations can be both fragile and impermanent.”

Scarcity of resources such as water, agriculture, and energy were found to lead to decline.

When coupled with an unsustainable population or unfavourable climate change, it can spell disaster.

Researchers noted that a huge divide in the rich and poor played “a central role in the character or in the process of the collapse” of civilisations over “the last five thousand years.”