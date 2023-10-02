Scientists develop a new internet addiction spectrum – so, where do YOU fall on the scale?

Do you feel lost without your smartphone in hand and a strong WiFi signal?

Scientists have developed a new internet addiction spectrum that reveals just how reliant you are on having a connection.

At the bottom end of the scale are ‘casual users’, who only go online for specific tasks and log off without lingering.

In contrast, ‘addicts’ openly acknowledge their internet addiction and recognise its negative impact on their lives.

So, where do you fall on the internet addiction scale?

The Internet Addiction Spectrum

Casual Users (14.86%): Go online for specific tasks and log off without lingering

Initial Users (22.86%): Often find themselves online longer than they initially planned and are somewhat neglectful of household chores

Experimenters (21.98%): Feel uneasy or anxious when not connected to the internet

Addicts-in-Denial (17.96%): Display addictive behaviours like forming new relationships online and neglecting real-world responsibilities to be online

Addicts (22.36%): Openly acknowledge their internet addiction and recognise its negative impact on their lives

