THE DAILY STAR:

Scientists from King’s College London are regenerating damaged hearts using the same technology as Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to develop a cure for heart attacks – and human trials are due to start within two years.

The research has identified genetic codes which produce proteins that stimulate the creation of healthy heart cells, and these can be delivered to the heart muscle after a heart attack using the same technology as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The scientists have also identified proteins which could be injected into heart attack patients by paramedics to stop heart cells dying, the Times reports.

Approximately 100,000 people are admitted to hospitals in the UK after suffering a heart attack every year.

