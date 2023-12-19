Scientists claim they’ve had a 20 minute conversation with a WHALE – and say it could pave the way for conversations with aliens someday

It might sound like a scene out of Avatar 2.

But scientists claim it’s now possible to have a conversation with a whale, following a 20-minute chat with a humpback whale in Southeast Alaska.

A 38-year-old whale named Twain ‘spoke’ with the researchers from the SETI Institute and UC Davis by responding to a pre-recorded ‘contact call’.

This marks the first communication between humans and whales in their own language, according to the team.

Looking ahead, the researchers say the conversation could pave the way for interactions with aliens in the future.

