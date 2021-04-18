JUST THE NEWS.COM:

Scientists this week revealed their successful efforts to develop stable human-monkey embryos, an experiment they claim could have important implications for areas such as organ development and replacement.

The breakthrough, announced in the journal Cell, came from an international team of scientists, including some at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, CA. The scientists claimed to have “studied the chimeric competency of human extended pluripotent stem cells” in “cynomolgus monkey” embryos.

A “chimera” is a genetic organism with “at least two different sets of DNA.” The scientists in the recent study revealed that human cells implanted into monkey embryos “survived, proliferated, and generated several peri- and early post-implantation cell lineages” inside those embryos.

