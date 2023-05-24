A scientist is suing University of California at Santa Cruz (UCSC) officials after he was required to submit a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement with his job application, which he says is in violation of the First Amendment.

Former University of Toronto professor J.D. Haltigan said in the lawsuit filed last week that his first amendment rights were violated by the DEI mandate, which he says is an “unconstitutional form of compelled speech,” according to a report by Daily Mail.

Haltigan’s lawsuit reportedly names University of California President Michael Drake, UCSC Chancellor Cynthia Larive, UCSC Psychology Department Chair Benjamin Storm, and UCSC Social Sciences Dean Katharyne Mitchell.

“As many of my readers are aware, the use of mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) statements in the academic setting for hiring, promotion, tenure, and other forms of advancement or public acknowledgement are pervasive,” Haltigan wrote in a blog post.

“Many public intellectuals, academics, legislators, and investigative journalists have raised alarms about the use of the DEI rubric on several grounds including civil rights, discrimination, and more generally the degradation of academic research and teaching in the university setting,” the scientist added.

