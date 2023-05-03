A Scientific American essay deemed “embarrassing” and “pseudo-scientific” is facing backlash after insisting human sex is “not binary,” while arguing claims to the contrary “are not about biology but are about trying to restrict who counts as a full human in society.”

The Monday article authored by Agustín Fuentes, a professor of anthropology at Princeton University, bears the blunt title, “Here’s Why Human Sex Is Not Binary.”

In it, Fuentes argues that “ova don’t make a woman, and sperm don’t make a man.”

The piece begins by pointing to those “politicians, pundits and even a few scientists, who maintain that whether our bodies make ova or sperm are all we need to know about sex.”

“They assert that men and women are defined by their production of these gamete cells, making them a distinct biological binary pair, and that our legal rights and social possibilities should flow from this divide. Men are men. Women are women. Simple,” Fuentes writes.

