The Washington Times

At a time when Democrats are demanding higher pay for low-wage workers, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer appeared to wrong-foot himself when his office advertised a job opening for an unpaid internship. His staff quickly issued a statement saying that was an error and the position would be paid. The fast reversal underscored the new reality on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers earlier this year created a new $14 million fund in its budget to finally pay interns. Backers said it was an effort to help would-be interns from poorer families who, unlike their wealthier counterparts, can’t rely on parents to fund their Washington experience. The move drew resounding praise from worker advocates, but for some, it’s just the first step. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this month declared on Twitter that she will pay her interns $15 dollars an hour, matching the rate many on the left say should be the national minimum wage.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES