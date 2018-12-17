BREITBART:

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared President Donald Trump was not going to get the U.S.-Mexico border wall “in any form.”

Schumer said, “President Trump should understand there are not the votes for the wall in the House or the Senate. He is not going to get the wall in any form. Even the House which is a majority Republican, they don’t have the votes for his $5 billion wall plan. Ryan, afraid of what’s going to happen, sent all the House home until Wednesday night, a day and a half before the shutdown. They certainly don’t have the votes in the Senate. Now we Democrats, leader Pelosi and I offered the president two options as to how to avoid the shutdown. We should not let a temper tantrum, threats push us in the direction of doing something that everybody even our Republican colleagues know is wrong.”

He added, “Leader McConnell, Chairman Shelby has said we shouldn’t shut down the government. They should join us in one of these two proposals which would get more than enough votes passed and avoid a shutdown. If the president wants to debate the wall next year he can. I don’t think he’ll get it. He shouldn’t use innocent workers as hostage for his temper tantrum to throw a bone to his base.”