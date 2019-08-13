NATIONAL REVIEW

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer is expected to formally petition President Trump to withdraw his request for $5 billion in border-wall funding and redirect the funds to combat “the dual scourges of gun violence and violent white supremacist extremism.” Schumer will ask that Trump reallocate the border-wall funds funds, which he appropriated without congressional consent by declaring a national emergency, to programs such as the Department of Homeland Security counter-violent extremism programs, FBI domestic terrorism investigations and Center for Disease Control gun violence research, Politico reported Monday.

READ MORE AT THE NATIONAL REVIEW