Red State:

During a protest over abortion outside the Supreme Court today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

First, his spokesperson tried to justify the comments, trying to argue that President Donald Trump had attacked Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump criticized them for their biased remarks, he did not in any way threaten them as Schumer did Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

When that didn’t go over well, the spokesperson shifted the statement slight to say that it wasn’t directed at the Justices but at the Senate, which was a lie, since he called out Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by name.

Story Update: Chief Justice John Roberts denounces “threatening” Schumer comments in rare rebuke