Schumer fears Chinese company’s work for MTA may threaten national security

Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the Commerce Department to investigate whether a Chinese state-owned company’s proposal to design new subway cars for the MTA could pose a threat to national security. The New York Democrat raised the concerns Sunday as Washington and Beijing are locked in a tariff war over billions of dollars in goods and after the Trump administration filed criminal charges last week against Huawei, a Chinese firm, for stealing US technology. “Given what we know about how cyberwarfare works, and recent attacks that have hit transportation and infrastructure hubs across the country, the Department of Commerce must give the green light and thoroughly check any proposals or work China’s CRRC does on behalf of the New York subway system, including our signals, Wi-Fi and more,” said Schumer said in a statement.

