Schumer Gives Thumbs-Up to End of Senate Dress Code for Fetterman

The Senate’s informal dress code has been quietly ditched by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) with senators now given the thumbs-up to wear whatever they want on the floor, several outlets detailed Monday.

The Senate’s Sergeant at Arms has reportedly been told to no longer enforce the chamber’s unwritten dress requirements for legislators, Axios reports.

The move follows several state legislatures which have recently reconsidered their dress requirements on the grounds they were “oppressive” and variously decried as racist and sexist by opponents who also urged wearing unconventional clothing can be an effective “statement of resistance.”

According to the outlet, one beneficiary will be Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) who enjoys gym shorts and hoodies over the formal business attire traditionally required in the chamber, allowing him to linger on the Senate floor before and after votes under the new code.

