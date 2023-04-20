Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has written to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to ask that the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate Tennessee Republicans for expelling three Democrats who disrupted the legislature last month.

The Democrats did so in support of gun control activists who had invaded the state capitol — an offense Schumer, in other contexts, has described as “insurrection” against democracy.

As Wendell Husebø noted at Breitbart News:

Legislators Justin Jones (D) and Justin Pearson (D) were expelled earlier in March for taking over the democratic debate in collusion with gun protesters who invaded the Tennessee Capitol. Gloria Johnson (D), a third representative, narrowly survived an expulsion vote.



Both Jones and Pearson were restored to their positions by their respective municipalities.

Democrats have claimed that Republicans were motivated by racism, since Johnson is white. However, as Washington Examiner columnist Byron York notes, she was not as aggressive in disrupting proceedings.

