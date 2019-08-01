CNS NEWS:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., has determined there is too much political speech in the United States coming from sources he cannot abide. So, he stood in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, along with Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D.-Ill., to announce he is backing Democratic New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall’s proposal to amend the First Amendment.The First Amendment — as it now stands — includes 10 unambiguous words about freedom of speech. “Congress,” it says, “shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.”Schumer and Udall do not like this sweeping restraint on government power. There are speakers whose speech they want to abridge.

The Bill of Rights — as correctly interpreted by the Supreme Court — stands in their way. So, they are seeking to change it. Specifically, in 2010, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 in Citizens United v. the Federal Election Commission that Americans enjoy freedom of speech not only when they act as individuals but also when they form corporations. In other words, a movie-making company has the same right to free speech that its owners individually do. The same can be said for a book publishing company — or a company that manufactures lawnmowers or fishing rods. In the United States, they all enjoy a freedom of speech that Congress “shall make no law … abridging.” For Schumer, this principle, which the court upheld in Citizens United, is gravely wrong.