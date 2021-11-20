BREITBART:

A middle school in New York City plans to racially separate students for discussions on social justice topics and identity issues next week, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The Lower Manhattan Community School will hold the discussions November 23 and 24 to fulfill its mission to “undo the legacy of racism and oppression in this country that impacts our school community,” read an email sent to parents by Principal Shanna Douglas.

White, Asian, and multi-racial students are expected to have their own categories, while black students and Hispanic students will be combined into one group, the principal’s email reportedly said.

“On November 23rd and 24th, 7th and 8th graders will explore the question ‘How do our racial identities influence our experiences?’ in affinity groups,” Douglas stated. “An affinity group is a group formed around a shared interest.”

