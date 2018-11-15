TOWN HALL:

Earlier this school year, a school district in Florida allowed a biological female student to access and use a middle school boys’ locker room without any notification or warning to the boys or their parents.

Now, two PE teachers appear to have lost their jobs at the school for not being willing to supervise the female student while she was dressing and showering.

According to a letter of complaint, written to Pasco County School District from Liberty Counsel (a pro-bono law firm committed to defending the constitution), the boys at Chasco Middle School were caught “(literally) with their pants down, causing them embarrassment and concern by the fact that they had been observed changing by an obvious girl.”

“Boys immediately came out of the locker room,” the letter went on, “and approached Stephanie and Robert, seeking assistance. The P.E. teachers were powerless to respond, because administrators had placed a gag order on them, and told them that they could not answer the boys on these questions.”

Furthermore, when the male PE teacher declined to “knowingly place himself in a position to observe a minor female in the nude or otherwise in a state of undress,” he was told by administrators that “he will be transferred to another school as discipline for ‘not doing your job in the locker room.’”

Liberty Counsel attorney Richard Mast stated that a school administrator told the male PE teacher and coach in an email that his refusal to supervise a potentially naked female student “would not be tolerated.” It is also being reported that while the female PE teacher raised objections as well, she was simply ignored.

At the end of October, Liberty Counsel reported that Chasco Middle School parents had still not been notified by the school about the situation, in spite of the fact that the transgender student continues to have access to male-only areas. The district school board, which oversees approximately 70, 500 students, has refused to take action, and school administrators have also remained steadfast in their decision to punish the male teacher.