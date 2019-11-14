NEW YORK POST:

A Kentucky school principal who once banned books with “homosexual content” from classrooms has been indicted on child porn charges.

Phillip Todd Wilson, 54, became infamous in 2009 when he banned LGBTQ-themed books, as well as others he deemed “soft pornography,” calling them “inappropriate” for students, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Wilson has now been charged with 11 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and six counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, according to The Winchester Sun.

He was first arrested in August and indicted last Thursday, according to reports, which noted he was also fired as head of Clark County Area Technology Center in Winchester.

“You can’t make this s**t up,” author Jo Knowles — whose “Lessons from a Dead Girl” was one of the books Wilson banned — wrote on Facebook when the principal was first arrested in August.