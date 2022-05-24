Elementary school shooter, 18, who killed 14 kids and a teacher posted pictures of his assault rifles on Instagram, messaged random girl to hint at attack one hour before, and posted TikTok clip saying ‘kids be scared in real life’

Fourteen children and a teacher have been killed at a Texas elementary school by an 18-year-old gunman who was then shot dead by police.

Governor Greg Abbott named 18-year-old Salvador Roma, a student at Uvalde High School, as the gunman who opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

The name was later clarified to Salvador Ramos.

His student victims were aged between seven and 11, CNN’s Ed Lavandera reported.

‘He shot and killed – horrifically and incomprehensibly – 14 students and killed a teacher,’ Abbott said at a press briefing.

‘There are families that are in mourning right now. And the state of Texas is in mourning with them.’

Ramos’s social media was full of photos of guns. He messaged a stranger on Instagram, tagging her in a photo of the guns.

‘I got lil secret. I wanna tell you,’ one message said.

‘Be grateful I tagged you,’ he wrote.

