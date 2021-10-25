Just the News.com

A national education group that implied some parental activism is tantamount to “domestic terrorism” owes nearly $20 million to the IRS, according to tax forms reviewed by Just the News. Most of that comes from “accrued pension liability,” as disclosed by the National School Boards Association’s 2017 and 2018 Form 990 filings. Unlike those two, the 2019 form — the most recently filed — does not include an itemized list under the federal income taxes subheading for “other liabilities.” Its liabilities have exceeded its assets by around two to one in recent years, and up to seven to one in the first half of the 2010s, according to rundowns by ProPublica. Just the News couldn’t find any IRS action seeking recovery of that money. The only federal legal action against NSBA in its own jurisdiction was an employee lawsuit alleging racial discrimination, which a judge dismissed about a year ago. NSBA director of communications Jason Amos noted it’s a tax-exempt nonprofit but didn’t respond when told the liabilities are listed on its own federal tax forms. The financial problems exacerbate the revolt NSBA is facing from at least 21 state members after it asked President Biden to use the Patriot Act in response to “the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation” against school board members, citing both physical altercations and heated rhetoric at public meetings. Its board of directors issued a memo to members Friday saying “we regret and apologize for the letter … there was no justification for some of the language” NSBA used. “[T]he voices of parents … should and must continue to be heard” when it comes to decisions about their children’s education, health, and safety.”

Read more at Just the News.com