PJ MEDIA

Official government photo of Jersey City Board of Education member Joan Terrell-Page.

When two shooters killed three people at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City last year, a member of the Jersey City Board of Education attacked calls for “faith and hope” in solidarity with the Jewish victims and instead urged locals to be “brave enough to explore the answer to [the shooters’] message.” She also referred to Jewish people as “brutes.” While local leaders initially condemned her, the local Democratic black caucus rallied around her and some even hailed her as a modern “Rosa Parks.” She has yet to resign and will likely serve until the end of this year. The board member, Joan Terrell-Paige, responded to an article in Insider NJ titled, “Faith and Hope to Fight Hate.” She commented on Facebook, “Where was all this faith and hope when Black homeowners were threatened, intimidated, and harassed by I WANT TO BUY YOUR HOUSE brutes of the jewish community?” Terrell-Paige claimed that Jews harassed black people. She referenced a case from 2009 in which a Jewish man named Solomon Dwek pleaded guilty to participating with rabbis in a scheme involving the illegal sale of kidneys.

READ MORE AT PJ MEDIA