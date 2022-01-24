A Pennsylvania school board member, ostensibly disgruntled because parents are showing up at board meetings to voice concerns about education issues, penned an op-ed Sunday in which he responded, “I don’t work for you.”

Richard Robinson, a member of the York Suburban School Board, appears to long for the days when “nobody showed up” to school board meetings.

The “public comments” period of these meetings, he noted at the York Dispatch, once gave residents “the chance to vent their spleens about exorbitant taxes or demand subjects be taught properly the way they were during the most frigid period of the Cold War.”

These days, however, Robinson complained, “school boards are now the new battleground in the fight for America’s future”:

Some members of my community appear to interpret this part of board meetings as the occasion to tell board members why they have the collective intelligence of a village idiot and how the school district ought to be addressing real problems. When the board does not fall in line with each and every demand, we are accused of ignoring the thoughtful, unbiased, sincere and righteous ultimatums of our community.

Robinson said he preferred to write not as a “member of a school board,” but, instead, as a “member of my community who serves on a school board.” He responded to the concept that he works for the taxpayers of his community with the statement:

No, I don’t work for you. I was elected by people who voted to represent you. It is not the same thing. You may also be surprised to learn every member of a school board is a taxpayer, too. I come from a long line of taxpaying men and women.

