School board member fires off ‘sarcastic’ Nazi salute to ‘dictator’ district president, who resigns immediately

An Ohio school board member gave a sarcastic Nazi salute and chant to the board’s president because he was “acting like a dictator” during a recent meeting, moments before he resigned from his position.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Tipp City School Board President Simon Patry was talking about transparency surrounding current district projects when board member Anne Zakkour attempted to interrupt him, but Patry did not want to deal with her.

“I’m talking, do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will, I will not tolerate it. Stop talking,” Patry demands in the caught-on-video moment.

Zakkour did not appreciate the way the “dictator” president told her off and shouted “Oh, Sieg Heil” while raising her left arm and directing it towards Patry.

The animated board member clarified her actions as an act of symbolism against Patry.

