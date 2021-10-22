Pictured: LEFT – Viola Garcia; RIGHT – Chip Slaven

Breitbart:

Emails obtained through a public records request by Parents Defending Education (PDE) appear to indicate the top officers of the National School Boards Association (NSBA) worked with the White House prior to sending their September 29 letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal law enforcement assistance to target parents voicing concerns at local school board meetings.

The emails, which were reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, reveal that Viola Garcia, NSBA’s president, and its CEO Chip Slaven, sent their letter to Biden without the approval of NSBA board members.

According to a press release, PDE sent public records requests last week to the local districts of NSBA’s officers, directors, and ex officio voting directors, seeking emails and text and instant messages relevant to the letter sent to Biden.

“PDE received emails between the board that demonstrate that the board was not consulted before such a letter was sent,” the parents’ group stated.

Old and busted: The War on Terror

New hotness: The War on Citizens Who Dissent from the Regime https://t.co/4pWmMLgINw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 4, 2021

More at Breitbart