GOP.COM:

The Democrats’ impeachment charade is crumbling as we head into Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison’s hearing this afternoon.

In the morning’s act of the Democrats’ impeachment circus, Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman poked many holes in Adam Schiff’s phony narrative.

Vindman testified that he cannot remember any Ukrainian ever mentioning any pressure to do investigations.

Vindman also said there are valid reasons to keep the transcript on a classified server and he confirmed that the transcript was “accurate,” does not have a “significant omission.” Williams agreed and said the transcript was “substantively correct.”

Regarding the lethal aid, Vindman not only affirmed that anti-corruption probes are legally mandated as part of the Ukraine aid packages, he testified about the importance of President Trump providing Javelin missiles when Obama did not.

And in devastating testimony for Joe and Hunter Biden, Vindman said “as far as I can tell” Hunter Biden did not have qualifications for Burisma’s board.

Both Williams and Vindman agreed that Hunter Biden’s position on the Burisma board when his father was Vice President has an “appearance of [a] conflict of interest.”

Obviously. What else would you call Hunter Biden raking in tens of thousands of dollars a month from a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company without any energy experience other than a massive conflict of interest?