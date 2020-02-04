Fox News

Schiff’s closing impeachment argument: Trump’s foreign interference will continue if you don’t convict House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff delivers Democrats’ closing argument in the Senate impeachment trial. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, warned on Monday that if President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are not impeachable offenses, then nothing would stand in his way from attempting bolder power grabs — going so far to claim Trump could use Alaska as a bargaining chip with “the Russians” for support in 2020. Schiff floated the far-flung hypothetical during his closing arguments at the Senate impeachment trial. He appealed to Republicans who have acknowledged Trump’s wrongdoing in the Ukraine matter to prevent a “runaway presidency.”

