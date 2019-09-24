CNN:

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday that the whistleblower who filed a mysterious complaint, which includes allegations about President Donald Trump’s conduct, would like to speak to the committee.

The whistleblower has requested guidance from acting DNI Joseph Maguire on how to do so, Schiff said.

“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted.

“We’re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week,” he added.

The whisteblower’s legal counsel did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

That news came shortly after Trump said Tuesday he will release the “unredacted transcript” of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — a call which has been scrutinized in the wake of the whistleblower complaint and Trump’s admission that he pushed Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter during the conversation.