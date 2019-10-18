AMERICAN THINKER

Adam Schiff is at it again, tampering with witnesses. Yesterday, he got caught trying to shove words into a witness’s mouth, to make him say things he didn’t want to say. I wrote about that here. Today, he’s doing something just as bad, getting together with other witnesses and working out a pre-coordinated story for the coming show trial. According to Breitbart News: Itinerary for a trip to Ukraine in August organized by the Atlantic Council think tank reveals that a staffer on Rep. Adam Schiff’s House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence held a meeting during the trip with acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, now a key witness for Democrats pursuing impeachment.

