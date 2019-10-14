National Review:

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) announced on Sunday that the whistleblower at the center of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump may not testify before Congress due to concerns over the person’s safety.

“Our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected,” Schiff told interviewers on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Schiff explained that Democrats may be able to gather enough evidence to impeach Trump without revealing the person’s identity.

Trump blasted Schiff’s comments on Twitter on Monday morning .