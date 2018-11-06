THE HILL:

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tore into Sean Hannity early Tuesday after the Fox News host appeared at a rally for President Trump Monday night.

Scarborough accused Hannity, who said he would only interview the president, of lying about his intentions.

“You have Sean Hannity saying ‘I am not campaigning.’ I mean, if you’re going to campaign, own it. There’s Sean Hannity, campaigning,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” as video rolled of Hannity onstage at Trump’s rally addressing the crowd.

“Again: Free country. Free to do it if they want to. But everybody is following Donald Trump’s lead. They’re lying through their teeth,” he added.

Hannity appeared at Trump’s Missouri rally alongside fellow firebrand conservative hosts Jeanine Pirro and Rush Limbaugh, who joined the president on a final campaign push for Republicans ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In a tweet, the Fox host said that he would be interviewing Trump but specifically noted that he would not deliver a campaign address onstage with Trump.

“To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past,” Hannity tweeted.