HUFFPOST / AOL.COM

‘The president is a traitor,’ declares former pal Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, longtime former friend and short-time White House communications director for Donald Trump, called his former boss a “traitor to the U.S.” who is struggling mightily to “gaslight” America. “The American president is a traitor to the United States” for inviting foreign governments to meddle in U.S. politics, Scaramucci said Friday on CNN. “This is a full-blown disaster.” Trump has responded to the House impeachment inquiry, triggered by the revelation of his July 25 phone call pressing Ukraine’s president to investigate political rival Joe Biden, like “somebody who doesn’t have any principles or any morals,” Scaramucci said.

READ MORE AT HUFFPOST / AOL