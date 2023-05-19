A scantily dressed woman took off with more than $600,000 in jewelry — including two Rolex watches — after she allegedly drugged a Miami man she had just met, police said.

After meeting the man at The Dirty Rabbit bar in Wynwood on May 8, the unidentified woman was invited back to his pad around 5:30 a.m., where she drugged his drink, police said.

The suspect’s unidentified date quickly passed out after having one drink with the suspect, who authorities believe is in her mid-30s.

The man called police after he woke up around noon and found his safe open and his jewelry gone — as was the woman.

Among the pricey items she swiped were a Rolex Daytona Rainbow with diamonds and a Sky-Dweller Rolex.

