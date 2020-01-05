Trending Politics:

During an interview on Fox News on Saturday, Republican Representative Steve Scalise unleashed on anti-American Democrats after they have shown more support for the terrorist regime of Iran than they have shown for the United States of America.

The Republican representative scolded these Democrats, saying that they are “going to have to look at a mirror and say, whose side are you on if you can question something that actually makes America safer?”

Scalise stated: “Any responsible commander-in-chief would have done the same thing, but President Trump’s the one who did it, and I’m glad that the president had the fortitude to say we’re going to put America first. We’re going to protect America and our allies around the world by doing this. And you know, if somebody wants to criticize him for it, I think they’re going to have to look at a mirror and say, whose side are you on if you can question something that actually makes America safer?”