South Carolina Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Krystle Matthews is facing calls to resign from her own party after controversial comments leaked.

South Carolina state Rep. Matthews, running against incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott, was caught on tape speaking disparagingly of her constituents — specifically White constituents — in a series of remarks secretly recorded by activist group Project Veritas.

“You ought to know who you’re dealing with,” Matthews said during the taped conversation. “You’ve got to treat them like s—. That’s the only way they’ll respect you.”

In the leaked comments, Matthews additionally brags about keeping citizens in her jurisdiction “under her thumbs,” and not putting up with “White s—.”

