SBF claims ‘ I don’t recall’ 100 times in court — then admits his hedge fund had special access to investor money

Sam Bankman-Fried claimed in court more than 100 times Monday he could not recall aspects of his alleged $10 billion theft from FTX users — but did admit his hedge fund was able to “borrow” a fortune from his crypto exchange.

The slippery 31-year-old fallen cryptocurrency king said over and over on the witness stand at his Manhattan federal court trial that he could not remember or was “not sure” about what he said of his business dealings in public — ​including his constant pledges to keep FTX users’ funds “safe.”

He also repeatedly denied remembering what he said in private, where he called some members of the crypto community “dumb motherf–kers” and confessed to a reporter that his public push for government oversight was “just PR.”

Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon then presented jurors with a mountain of tweets, emails and podcast clips revealing that the MIT grad did in fact say dozens of things he claimed not to have recalled.

After much pressing, Bankman-Fried eventually confirmed one aspect of prosecutors’ sprawling fraud and conspiracy case — that his hedge fund Alameda, in an unheard-of arrangement, could pull out billions of dollars it did not own from FTX using a near-unlimited line of credit.

