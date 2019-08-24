Daily Political Newswire:

NASCAR has begun rejecting gun ads. One has to wonder how out of touch they can be with their fan base when making a decision like this. “We just heard from NASCAR on a number of gun-related ads and unfortunately, due to a gradual shift in NASCAR’s position on guns, these ads must be edited/changed—especially those that are depicted as assault-style rifles/sniper rifles. NASCAR is still open to some of the less controversial gun accessories, concealed carry, or classes.”