In order to stop so-called global warming and climate change, the Irish government has proposed culling 200,000 dairy cows to meet the country’s climate targets.

The Irish government’s report came from an internal briefing paper from the Department of Agriculture looking for strategies to bridge the emissions gap in the sector. This particular plan calls for culling around 65,000 dairy cows annually until the target of 200,000 cows slaughtered is reached in order for the country’s agriculture sector to align with overall climate targets. (Related: Global war on MEAT: Now Ireland is culling cows to fight “climate change.”)

However, Elaine Houlihan, the president of the rural youth organization Macra na Feirme, expressed her distaste for the proposal, describing it as a “complete kneejerk” report. Houlihan pointed out the negative message the reports would send to young farmers. She also questioned whether Ireland and Europe are truly committed to generational renewal and combating so-called climate change.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), a lobbying group representing the country’s dairy industry, also warned that any plan to cull the country’s dairy herd, if it must happen, should be voluntary.

“If there is to be a scheme, it needs to be a voluntary scheme,” said ICMSA President Pat McCormack. “That’s absolutely critical because there’s no point in culling numbers from an individual who has borrowed on the back of a huge financial commitment on the back of achieving a certain target that’s taken from under him.”

