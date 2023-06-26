The left loves to push transition narratives.

Until people who have transitioned regret their choice and transition back.

Then, progressives ignore or outright dismiss their once-beloved darlings.

All because de-transitioners’ stories argue powerfully for extreme caution when it comes to offering radical hormone and surgery treatments for kids who may just be a little anxious, depressed or confused.

And for holding culpable the doctors and other health professionals who push such extreme, permanently life-altering treatment.

One case that may change all that is playing out in California: Kayla Lovdahl, now 18, is suing her former doctors and two hospitals that oversaw her procedures when she went under the knife at just 13.

“Around age 11,” the suit claims, “Kayla was exposed to online transgender influencers who prompted Kayla to entertain the erroneous belief that she was transgender.”

After only one “75-minute transition evaluation,” doctors put her on “puberty blockers and testosterone at age 12, and performed a double mastectomy within six months at age 13,” the lawsuit charges.

