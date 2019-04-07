CONTRA COSTA LAWYER

When I first passed the bar exam, I asked a legend of the Alameda County bench, Judge Stanley Golde (A.K.A. “The Maven”), to give me some advice on my future as a defense attorney. Over several hours, he regaled me with war stories of how Al Davis asked him to keep Raider wide receiver, Warren Wells, “in the game” after Warren was charged with rape. (The charges were reduced to aggravated assault.) He smiled slyly when he spoke about Raider defensive end, John Matuszak, staying out all night and playing a game without any sleep. “He got pulled over lots of times,” Stanley told me, “but I took care of it.” He told me how he would spend an afternoon a week at the Bok Sen restaurant eating, drinking, and dealing dozens of criminal cases with Deputy District Attorney Gary Cummings. But his most important insight into the Oakland culture came as I was walking to the chamber’s door. “Dan,” he said, “don’t ever lie to the DA unless it’s the last case you do in this county.” That statement was both the heart of Alameda County’s unwritten “Jensen-Hooley” rule of ethics as well as the essence of how Brady v. Maryland used to be enforced. It was a “fairness” concept. You fought hard in the courtroom, but you didn’t cheat. Grace Slick once sang that, “a fair trial is no trial at all,” but if you go to trial, the prosecution has an obligation to pursue genuine justice and avoid wrongful convictions.

